Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 599,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of CADNF opened at $12.02 on Friday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

