CashHand Price Reaches $0.14 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $161,738.58 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00021499 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001407 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,146,682 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

