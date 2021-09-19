Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

