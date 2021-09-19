Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 98.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 136.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCO stock opened at $254.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

