CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 14,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

