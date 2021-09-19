Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 59.7% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Celer Network has a market cap of $651.69 million and $222.55 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 59.7% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00130878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

