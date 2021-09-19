Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.46.

Shares of CVE opened at C$11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.25 billion and a PE ratio of 250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

