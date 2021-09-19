Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $50,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

