Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

CGAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,164. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $423,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,598,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $193,479,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

