Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CAML opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £405.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

