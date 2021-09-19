Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Cerner by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Cerner by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

