CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.