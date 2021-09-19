Chain Guardians Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and $6.23 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00128473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00048832 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

