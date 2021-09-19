ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Holdings Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 256.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

