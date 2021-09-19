Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.