Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.32

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $131.87 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00130685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

