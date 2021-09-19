Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 89.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,740 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.