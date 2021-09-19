Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 62.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 71.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Generac by 108.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $435.36 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.85 and a 200-day moving average of $369.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

