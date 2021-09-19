Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,929 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

