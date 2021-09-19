Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 56,379 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 86.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,379 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average is $179.78. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

