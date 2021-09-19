CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 33,500 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,205.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$325.00.

On Friday, September 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,397.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,360.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Friday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 33,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,090.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.64 on Friday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$46.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

