Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $818,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in V.F. were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

VFC stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

