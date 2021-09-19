Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,250 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hess were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $71.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

