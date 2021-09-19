Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,864 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

