Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,729 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

