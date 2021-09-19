Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 704 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $169.89. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

