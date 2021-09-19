Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in American Water Works by 15.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 17.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $178.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

