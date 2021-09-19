Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,540,701 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 7,427.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,701 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $976.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

