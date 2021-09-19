Citigroup Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

GLPI stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

