Citigroup Inc. Has $18.38 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Omnicell worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

