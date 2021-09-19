Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHG opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 207.61 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHG. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

