Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,171 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

