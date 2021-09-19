Citigroup Raises GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target to $12.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of GSKY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

