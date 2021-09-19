CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 76.4% in August

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CK Asset stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

