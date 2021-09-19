ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.51

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.51 and traded as high as $27.07. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 21,832 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

