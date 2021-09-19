Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.20

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and traded as high as $45.24. Clearfield shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 126,895 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $604.55 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

