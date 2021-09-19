Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

