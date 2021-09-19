CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

