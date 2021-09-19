CoinEx Token Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $43.31 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00128940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048867 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

