Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,860 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,357,000 after acquiring an additional 132,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 170.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,927,000 after acquiring an additional 255,512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

