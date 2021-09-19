Colliers Securities Weighs in on AstroNova, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstroNova in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

AstroNova stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 million, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.