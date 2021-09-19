Color Platform Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $343,370.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

