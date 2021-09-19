Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

