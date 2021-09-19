Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,685,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The stock has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

