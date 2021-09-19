Comparing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -6.79 Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.56 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.14

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 6 2 1 0 1.44 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $13.22, indicating a potential upside of 87.28%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.74%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.