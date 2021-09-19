Comparing Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -26.90% -8.76% -7.42% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quanterix and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $86.38 million 21.25 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -45.70 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quanterix and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Quanterix presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.10%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Quanterix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Quanterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

