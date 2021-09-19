Comparing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reservoir Media and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 2 0 2.20

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.70%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $92.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million 14.92 -$412.08 million ($16.69) -4.75

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment -228.43% -14.98% -9.83%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

