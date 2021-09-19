COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 629,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. 307,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.70. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

