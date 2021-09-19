Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $229.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

