Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,093 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

